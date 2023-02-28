LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on first-degree attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping charges.

(Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

On February 27, 2023, at approximately 9:40pm, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a residence on Bridgewater Drive, Louisburg, NC, in response to an incident involving a possible domestic assault.

As a result of this incident, warrants for the aforementioned charges were taken out for 60-year-old Alejandro Cruz Palacios. He is 5 foot 9 inches tall with a medium build. He is known to drive a 1999 red Dodge Ram truck with a license plate number of JCY-3593.

Anyone having any information regarding Palacios’ whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 919-496-2186 or 911.

This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.