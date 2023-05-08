ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are looking for a man who they said shot two people Sunday morning.

At 10:13 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 900 block of Edwards Street in reference to a shots fired call, police said. Monte Whitaker, 25, and Monte Hopson, 22 were both shot as they traveled on the road in a vehicle.

Hopson drove Whitaker to UNC Health Nash Hospital. Whitaker was flown to a different hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Antonio Wilkins Jr. He is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon, with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information relating to the incident or the whereabouts of Wilkins are urged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department.