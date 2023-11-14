ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is wanted after shooting a gun during a birthday celebration at a country cooking restaurant, the Enfield Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said they’re looking for Devon Jamar Robinson, who they said shot the gun at Gloria’s Bottom of the Barrel, a country cooking restaurant that serves soul food.

Devon Jamar Robinson (Enfield Police Department)

On Saturday evening, officers said they were called to the restaurant on the 500 block of South McDaniel Street in reference to several gunshots being fired.

When they arrived, they said several people exchanged gunshots during a birthday celebration at the restaurant.

During the investigation, police said Chief E.D. Johnson determined that Robinson was one of the responsible parties.

The chief was able to obtain warrants for Robinson, according to the police department.

Those warrants said Robinson is wanted for discharging a firearm within the city limits of Enfield and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are expected to arise from the incident.

Anyone with information or anyone who knows Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Enfield Police Department.