ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery.

Police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.

The man was last seen on foot on the 300 block of Chockoyotte St., according to reports.

Police describe him as a bald, heavy set man wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

The gun is described as a black and chrome handgun.

Officers advise the community to be aware of their surroundings and to call 911 if they see something out of the ordinary.