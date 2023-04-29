SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford police say they are looking for a man involved in an attempted robbery at Walmart about two weeks ago.
The Sanford Police Department said a man tried to rob the Walmart on Friday, April 14.
The robbery attempt took place around 9:15 a.m. at the Walmart at 3310 N.C. 87, according to a post on the Sanford police Facebook page.
Police released two photos of the man, who was wearing a black baseball cap and a black hooded sweatshirt. In one photo, the man appeared to be at the garden center entrance/exit.
Police said the man left the store in a maroon-colored hatchback vehicle. A photo was also released of the hatchback.
No other information was released.
Officers said anyone with information about the case should contact The Sanford Police Department Detective Division at (919)775-8268.