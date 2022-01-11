Man who eluded police for 2 years caught, charged with murder in 2020 Chatham County slaying

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who eluded authorities for nearly two years after the shooting death of a Chatham County man has been taken into custody.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that Shyquaule Javon Fisher, 25, was apprehended by police in New Jersey and returned to North Carolina.

He is being held without bond in the Chatham County Detention Center.

Deputies accuse Fisher of firing the shot that killed Emerson Batsche, 20, in May 2020 in Bear Creek.

Fisher faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to sell/deliver, and possession with intent to sell a Schedule VI controlled substance. He is due in court Feb. 14.

On May 20, 2020, deputies found Batsche dead in his home on Artis Cotton Road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Authorities arrested and charged two other men — Kenneth Bass Jr. of Chapel Hill and Tyree Jermaine Allsbrook of Apex — in connection with the slaying.

But deputies said they sought help from U.S. Marshals to locate Fisher after he fled the state, and officers with the police department in Elizabeth, New Jersey, took him into custody earlier this week.