Man who impersonated officer invites deputies into home — now also facing drug charges, Nash County officials say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say a man charged Friday with impersonating law enforcement in Nash County also is facing drug charges.

The initial incident happened in Rocky Mount last month when the suspect was seen wearing a t-shirt with a “Federal Agent” logo on the back and a law enforcement badge on the front pocket, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Deputies said Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Charlotte Avenue in Rocky Mount, was spotted Aug. 11 in the 1000 block of Independence Drive in Rocky Mount.

“Crump also displayed a gold CIA badge attached to the front neck area of his t-shirt, and upon speaking with the defendant, he verbally indicated he was a law enforcement officer,” the news release said.

“Crump went as far as presenting various documents in an attempt to substantiate his claim of being a Federal Law Enforcement Investigator with the CIA and Department of Homeland Security,” the news release added.

Crump was arrested at his home Friday on a warrant of impersonating law enforcement.

Deputies said Crump is now also facing drug charges after he “asked the deputies to step into the residence.” Deputies were “able to see marijuana in plain view,” the news release said.

He is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance and possession marijuana paraphernalia

Crump has a court date set for Dec. 21 for the misdemeanor charge of impersonating an officer.

A first court appearance on the drug charges is set for Tuesday. Crump’s total bond was set at $10,000.