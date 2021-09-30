Man who reported woman missing charged with her murder, Mebane police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who initially reported a woman missing almost a month ago was charged with her murder, Mebane police said Thursday.

According to a news release, Eric Mosher filed a missing person report with Burlington police on Sept. 5 in which he said he had not seen 61-year-old Yvonne Cavallo since Aug. 17. As police investigated, they determined Mosher’s statements were “untruthful regarding her disappearance.”

Investigations from multiple agencies determined Mosher, 53, was involved in a dispute with Cavallo. They said he killed her and discarded her body.

Cavallo’s body was found on Wednesday on Cherry Lane just outside of Mebane, the release said.

Mosher was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a death. He was jailed on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is active. Police asked anyone with information to call the Mebane Police Department at 919-563-9031 or email info@mebanepd.com.