Man with Confederate flag attached to hockey stick attacks woman during Pittsboro protest

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — As peaceful protests continue across North Carolina and the rest of the United States, one demonstration turned violent in Pittsboro.

A viewer caught video of an assault at a protest in Pittsboro on Thursday.

Footage shows a woman being assaulted by a man with a hockey stick that had a Confederate flag attached.

The woman was treated on scene and Pittsboro police have issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.

