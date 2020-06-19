PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — As peaceful protests continue across North Carolina and the rest of the United States, one demonstration turned violent in Pittsboro.
A viewer caught video of an assault at a protest in Pittsboro on Thursday.
Footage shows a woman being assaulted by a man with a hockey stick that had a Confederate flag attached.
The woman was treated on scene and Pittsboro police have issued a warrant for the man’s arrest.
- Man shot in Durham walks into hospital ER, police say
- Ace Speedway owners testify as track fights to reopen amid pandemic
- NC child dies after being left in hot car at unlicensed day care
- Man with Confederate flag attached to hockey stick attacks woman during Pittsboro protest
- Court says Trump rally attendees don’t have to wear masks
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now