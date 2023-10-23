HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Williamston man is in the Halifax County Jail on drug charges following a deputy’s encounter with a disabled vehicle.

On Sunday, a deputy encountered a disabled vehicle on N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road where he learned that the driver was 42-year-old Travis Travares Lee.

While there, the deputy became suspicious of Lee’s activity, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

Further investigation led to the discovery of 12 bags of edibles infused with THC weighing approximately 538 grams and 12.6 grams of marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

12 bags of edibles infused with THC were seized. (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Lee was arrested and charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, and driving while license revoked.

His bond was set at $10,000 with a Nov. 8 court date pending.