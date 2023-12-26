WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man found with drugs and a gun is charged with several felonies after he resisted arrest and struggled with a deputy, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies said they saw a driver make a motor vehicle violation in the area of Elm Street and East 9th Street in Weldon.

After stopping the vehicle, they said they identified the driver as 21-year-old Nasir Lynch, of Weldon.

He refused repeated commands to put his hands behind his back, resulting in a struggle with the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said they searched Lynch’s car and found about 10 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, ecstasy and a concealed firearm.

The sheriff’s office provided a photo of the items seized.

Drugs, scale and gun seized from Lynch (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

They said Lynch was also found to be driving without a valid driver’s license.

Deputies said Lynch is now charged with two felonies because of a recent conviction of carrying a concealed handgun in September.

He is now charged with:

Felony carrying a concealed firearm

Felony possession of Schedule II

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resist, obstruct or delay an officer

No operator’s license

Lynch was held under a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19.