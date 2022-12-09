ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine.

Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000 block of Zoo Road in Roanoke Rapids Tuesday afternoon.

They said they obtained the search warrant after an extensive investigation of the sale and delivery of narcotics at the home.

Agents at the home said they found and seized about 63 grams of crack cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with narcotics sales and about $8,500 in cash.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Garner was arrested and is charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Garner has an extensive criminal history, according to the sheriff’s office.

He had previously been convicted of:

Common law robbery (1993)

Robbery with a dangerous weapon (1994)

Felonious possession of cocaine (2003)

Possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine (2016)

Deputies said Garner was taken to the Halifax County jail under a $30,000 bond.

His first court date is scheduled for Dec. 15.