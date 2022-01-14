Man with gun sought after Family Dollar robbed, Rocky Mount police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with a gun robbed a Family Dollar store in Rocky Mount Thursday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. at the store at 1257 Goldrock Road, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

The man who robbed the businesses pulled out a gun and demanded the store clerk take cash from the register, the news release said.

Rocky Mount police released two photos of the suspect in the robbery.

In one photo he is seen standing beside the clerk as the cash register is open.

The suspect was wearing a Duke blue hoodie, an orange face mask and black sweatpants with white stripes.

After the robbery, the man fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.