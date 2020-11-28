Carlos Antonio Washington and the machete used in the attack. Photos from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– A man with a machete was arrested after he waited behind a house and attacked the homeowner, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The attack happened Friday around 9 a.m. at a house on Carr Farm Road in Macclesfield.

According to deputies, the suspect was waiting behind the victim’s house and attacked the homeowner once the victim went inside the house.

Deputies said the homeowner fought the suspect off momentarily. Other family members inside the house fired gunshots at the suspect and called 911.

The suspect ran to his car and started to drive on U.S. 258 toward Tarboro, deputies said.

While deputies were on the way to the scene, Deputy A. Lewis located the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver, identified as Carlos Antonio Washington, was taken into custody without incident, deputies said.

Washington was charged with attempted first-degree murder and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $2 million secured bond.

Deputies said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Washington possibly faces more charges following consultation with the district attorney’s office, deputies said.