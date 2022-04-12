RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Friday in Hoke County after a search of a home turned up guns, ammunition, and drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, along with U.S. Marshals and ATF agents, searched a home along the 300 block of McCain Street. They seized guns, ammunition, and narcotics from the property, a news release said.

Jemareontae Barrett was located inside the home and taken into custody. In addition to charges related to what was found in the search, Barrett was also served with numerous outstanding warrants from Lee County.

Barrett was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy, attempted breaking and entering a building, and 20 counts of larceny of a firearm, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was jailed on a $100,000 bond.