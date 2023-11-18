HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with an outstanding warrant was caught trying to hide in a vehicle in a parking lot of a courthouse, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around midnight on Friday, Corporal P. Rackley and Lieutenant D. Newsome noticed 34-year-old Michael Fahey in the passenger seat of a vehicle attempting “to conceal himself and avoid capture,” according to the sheriff’s office.

When Cpl. Rackley tried to get Fahey out of the vehicle and into custody, the Roanoke Rapids man began to resist arrest.

After he was taken into custody, drug paraphernalia and a “white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl” were found in Fahey’s possession, the sheriff’s office said.

Fahey was arrested for the outstanding felony warrant of assault by strangulation. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said he was also given new charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of resist, obstruct and delay.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fahey was given a Nov. 30 court date and placed in the Halifax County Detention Center.