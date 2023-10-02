MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A search for narcotics led to a man’s arrest, although no narcotics were actually found.

According to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted a narcotics search warrant in the 500 block of Mt. Zion Road where the “primary suspect” Ethan Wayne Oxendine was found.

Oxendine was put under arrest as was a woman also at the home, Kyla Marie Hunt, who had five outstanding arrest warrants which the sheriff’s office said were unrelated to the search.

A search of the home and property led to the discovery of a half pound of marijuana, about $2,400 in cash and a loaded 9mm firearm. Additional paraphernalia items like baggies and scales were also seized in the search.

Detectives learned that Oxendine was on active probation for previous drug offenses at the time of the search and was a convicted felon, making it illegal for him to possess the firearm. He was ultimately charged with:

possession of firearm by convicted felon,

possession with intent to dell/deliver marijuana,

possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and

maintaining a dwelling for keeping/selling controlled substances.

Oxendine was given a $50,000 secured bond.