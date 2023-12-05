FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman are dead after emergency crews tried to rescue them from a house fire, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

At 9:57 a.m., the 911 center said they received a call in reference to a structure fire at a home on the 200 block of Atkins Place Circle in Harnett County.

Officials said the caller stated there were two people inside the home.

Harnett County deputies said they arrived on the scene before fire personnel and forced entry into the home to find the two people.

“Unfortunately, efforts to save them were unsuccessful due to the extreme heat and smoke,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said a man and a woman died. Their names have not been released at this time.

Fire crews respond to home in Harnett County (Steve Sbraccia/CBS 17)

The sheriff’s office said they will release more information when they are able.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Harnett County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.