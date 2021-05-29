Many families kick off Memorial Day weekend at Jordan Lake

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The water. The food. The sand. The breeze.

Friday evening was a slice of Memorial Day weekend heaven for many families that stopped by Jordan Lake.

“[I] got my nephew and my nieces and all of them and you just can’t imagine,” said Dana Saunders.

The feeling was overwhelming for Saunders since Memorial Day plans were canceled last year.

“You can’t imagine how good it feels,” he said.

Katrina Robeson and her family drove to Jordan Lake from Chapel Hill and spent the entire day there.

“It feels good to be out especially with my kids because they were inside, and they really couldn’t do too much as far as leaving the house. But being that they are out having fun, I feel good about that,” Robeson said.

While COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina have relaxed significantly in the past month, North Carolina State Parks posted that they still encourage masks and social distancing.

“We strongly encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing guidelines while visiting,” the N.C. State Parks website says. “In addition, we strongly encourage both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors to wear a face-covering in areas with a large volume of children or while taking part in child-focused activities.”

Other lake visitors also encouraged more people to come out.

“It’s great! Just being able to come out and hang out with family and friends. Come to the lake. It’s great. Doing things, I wasn’t able to do last year,” said James Haney II, who was also out with his family.

