Many show support for man attacked, left for dead in Moore County parking lot

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday night, support is growing for a 22-year-old man who was attacked in a Moore County parking lot over earlier this month.

From shark fishing, to beach days with his dog Zeuse, Courtney Ford is used to seeing her brother active.

Jordan Hand in photo from his family

“He is sweet,” Ford said about Jordan Hand. “Everybody that knows him loves him.”

Hand is now in a medically induced coma at UNC Medical Center.

“He could barely breathe, he was choking on blood, he kept spitting it up, he was in and out of consciousness from what we know,” Ford said.

Ford says her brother was walking out of San Felipe restaurant along North Sandhills Boulevard in Aberdeen on August 8 when he was attacked in the parking lot around 8:30 p.m.

“Jordan had no marks on his hands so we’re thinking he had no chance whatsoever to defend himself. So it’s not like it was a fight between two guys and he got the worst end of the deal, he got all of it,” Ford said. “It’s completely unjustifiable.”

Aberdeen police arrested 21-year-old Austin Teeple and charged him with felony aggravated assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Austin Teeple in a mugshot from the Moore County Jail.

Ford says to her knowledge, her brother never had any previous contact with Teeple.

She’s hoping Hand will make a full recovery from emergency brain surgery, a broken jaw, a crushed nose, and other injuries.

“This is going to be hard for him to wrap his head around just because he’s such a great guy,” Ford said. “He’s not one to fight and cause drama, and this is going to be hard for him to just sit and recover and not be able to do the things he loves to do.”

Police say no other details can be released because of the ongoing investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Hand with his medical payments. The fundraising efforts have raised more than $10,000 in eight days.

