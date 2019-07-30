Many tight-lipped on Nash-Rocky Mount school superintendent resignation

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Leaders of Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools are staying quiet about the resignation of superintendent Dr. Shelton Jefferies whose last day at work is Friday.

CBS 17 obtained a copy of the agreement between the school board and Jefferies. Click here to read the agreement (pdf file).

The agreement shows Jefferies will only receive a payout for his unused leave days.

He has not provided a reason for his resignation and did not respond to requests for comment. CBS 17 also contacted all 11 school board members. None would speak on the record and referred comments to the school board chair, Franklin Lamm, who did not respond to requests for comment from CBS 17.

As part of the separation agreement, school board members and Jefferies both agreed not to make any disparaging comments about each other regarding his performance during the time he worked for the school system.

Jefferies began as superintendent in January 2016.

He recently faced criticism from some in the community for his proposal to cut teacher pay as part of an effort to close the school system’s budget shortfall.

“Now you know there’s a lot going on behind that wall that us as parents don’t know. And, we won’t find out maybe until later,” said Jayquan Jefferies, who attended schools in Rocky Mount as a child and now has a daughter in elementary school. “The leadership is not there.”

The school board voted Monday to appoint Chief of Staff Brian Miller to serve as superintendent until the board can choose an interim superintendent. The board meets again on Monday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now