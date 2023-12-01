RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was arrested and a woman is soon to face several charges following a drug raid in Hoke County on Friday.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team conducted a narcotic search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Branch Road in Red Springs. Deputies said they obtained the search warrant after receiving complaints of illegal narcotics being sold from the residence.

During the investigation, 43-year-old Carlos Jermale Pittman was identified as the primary suspect, and Lynette Hall was identified as the secondary suspect, the sheriff’s office said. While searching the home on Friday, Hall was found inside the home with several other people, but Pittman was not at the residence, deputies said.

After searching the premises, detectives found 65 grams of marijuana, 25 oxycodone pills, Xanax pills, bulk currency, three firearms, digital scales and plastic baggies, according to the sheriff’s office. Meanwhile, an “extremely malnourished canine” with no food or water was found in the backyard. Deputies said that Animal Control responded and took custody of the dog.

Later in the day, Pittman turned himself in to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, where he was arrested. He’s being held under a $25,000 bond on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II-controlled substance

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a Schedule IV-controlled substance

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver marijuana

Possession drug paraphernalia

Animal cruelty

An arrest is pending for Hall, who was taken away by EMS due to pre-existing medical conditions, deputies said.