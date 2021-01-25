Marijuana, Xanax, guns, cash seized in Lee County drug bust

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shane Carter Taylor. (Courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Lee County deputies seized nearly a kilogram of marijuana and 500 Xanax doses, as well as firearms and cash, during a drug bust Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Agents executed a search warrant at a residence along the 1800 block of Saunders Road in Sanford just before 10:15 p.m. Thursday. During the search, they located:

  • 965 grams of marijuana
  • 54 doses of Suboxone
  • 488 doses of Xanax
  • Two assault rifles
  • A shotgun
  • Four pistols
  • $6,400 in cash
(Courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Shane Carter Taylor, 28, was charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
  • Possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance
  • Possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance
  • Maintaining a dwelling place for the storage and sales of an illegal controlled substance
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor was given no bond, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories