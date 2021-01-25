Marijuana, Xanax, guns, cash seized in Lee County drug bust

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Lee County deputies seized nearly a kilogram of marijuana and 500 Xanax doses, as well as firearms and cash, during a drug bust Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

Agents executed a search warrant at a residence along the 1800 block of Saunders Road in Sanford just before 10:15 p.m. Thursday. During the search, they located:

965 grams of marijuana

54 doses of Suboxone

488 doses of Xanax

Two assault rifles

A shotgun

Four pistols

$6,400 in cash

(Courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Shane Carter Taylor, 28, was charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

Maintaining a dwelling place for the storage and sales of an illegal controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor was given no bond, the sheriff’s office said.