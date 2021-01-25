Marijuana, Xanax, guns, cash seized in Lee County drug bust

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Lee County deputies seized nearly a kilogram of marijuana and 500 Xanax doses, as well as firearms and cash, during a drug bust Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.
Agents executed a search warrant at a residence along the 1800 block of Saunders Road in Sanford just before 10:15 p.m. Thursday. During the search, they located:
- 965 grams of marijuana
- 54 doses of Suboxone
- 488 doses of Xanax
- Two assault rifles
- A shotgun
- Four pistols
- $6,400 in cash
Shane Carter Taylor, 28, was charged with:
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule III controlled substance
- Possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance
- Maintaining a dwelling place for the storage and sales of an illegal controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Taylor was given no bond, the sheriff’s office said.