RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Marine Corps veteran, who was once stationed at Camp Lejeune, is using his military training to help Ukrainians fighting for their country. He recently returned from his fourth trip to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, Lance Zaal wanted to help the country defend itself.

“We need to not shy away from doing everything we can to defeat that evil and to support democracy and liberty in Ukraine,” he said.

On a more personal level, he wanted to help a Ukrainian friend. The two met in business school at William and Mary, and when the war started Zaal said his friend reached out.

“My friend said, ‘Hey, just come and train us, and I said, ‘Well, I haven’t trained anybody in 15 years. I’m kind of rusty’.’,'” Zaal recalled. “He said, ‘Doesn’t matter; you still have experience, so you can still do something.'”

Zaal is an entrepreneur who founded Raleigh Ghosts and other ghost tours throughout North Carolina and across the country. He’s also a Marine Corps veteran and felt he had to help if he could.

He brushed up on his skills and studied the situation in Ukraine. He went to Ukraine to deliver supplies and train civilians, who didn’t know much about fighting but knew they needed to defend their home.

“I was training my friend’s group of recruits, and they had been given a rifle and some ammunition, but they hadn’t shot more than a couple of rounds from their rifle,” Zaal explained. “Everybody had their own wishes and dreams for the future. We had a photographer, a dentist, my friend was a real estate developer, so these are people that did not want to fight any war, but they felt like they didn’t have any choice.”

He says he taught them combat techniques and battlefield first aid.

“The medics weren’t trained on how to properly apply a tourniquet, or treat for shock, or treat a sucking chest wound, or do other basic combat first aid, so I started training them on first aid,” he said.

Zaal created a group to support Ukraine called Ghosts of Liberty. He recently returned from his fourth trip to the country.

“It’s definitely this constant roller coaster of kind of fear and hope,” he said. “Naturally, you get angry, and I’ve seen that happen to me as well, as some of the people that I’ve trained or know have been killed or captured or wounded.”

“People are suffering,” he added. “Civilians and the soldiers are suffering tremendously, and there’s so much pain,”

He said there is also an incredible amount of determination among the Ukrainian people. “They’re not willing to give up at all,” he said. “Ukrainians would rather die than live under Putin’s Russia because they know what that future looks like… and they know that what that means not for not only for them but for their future generations. They’re pretty resolute in standing firm and fighting against it. “

As the fighting continues, Lance Zaal is determined to help however he can.