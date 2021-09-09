Maryland man wanted for 7 crimes arrested in Rocky Mount

James Hobbs

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Maryland man who had multiple outstanding warrants in Virginia was arrested in Rocky Mount on Tuesday following an anonymous tip.

James Hobbs, 51, was reported to possibly be in the 100 block of Teal Street, according to an anonymous tip, a Rocky Mount police press release said Thursday.

Hobbs was wanted on seven charges, including attempted second-degree murder, use of firearm in commission of a felony, preventing communication to 911, and assaulting a family member.

Hobbs is currently being held at the Nash County Detention Center.

