CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Nash County are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an armed robbery over the weekend.

The incident took place Saturday around 9:30 p.m. at the Dollar General at North N.C. 58 and Edwards Road just southeast of Castalia, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Two men wearing masks and hoodies — and armed with at least one gun — entered the store and demanded money, deputies said.

After getting some cash, the pair fled on foot, according to the news release.

Deputies released a photo of the duo just as they were entering the front door of the business.

Officials said anyone with information about the case, should call deputies at 252-459-4121. Tipsters can remain anonymous.