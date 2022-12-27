RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Travelers in Raleigh, and across the U.S., are experiencing flight delays and cancellations. And it has gotten so bad with one airline that the U.S. Department of Transportation is now looking into it.

According to Flight Aware, roughly 60 percent of Southwest Airlines flights are already cancelled for Tuesday.

And now the US Department of Transportation says it is planning to examine is these cancellations were controllable or not.

USDOT officials said on social media that the department is “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.”

Along with looking into if these cancellations were something that could be controlled, the USDOT said it will also be looking into if Southwest Airlines is “complying with its customer service plan.”

USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan. — TransportationGov (@USDOT) December 27, 2022

CBS 17 previously talked with Kylie Petrovich, who had been impacted by Southwest Airline’s cancellations.

Petrovich share that the only other flights at the time were almost a day from when she was trying to travel.

“The only other flights are 20 hours from now or thousands of dollars, so they offered the charter bus,” added Petrovich.

Petrovich previously told CBS 17 that officials didn’t even say why her flights were canceled, and she wasn’t offered any compensation either.

CBS 17 previously reported that Southwest Airlines had issued the below press release on Monday night: