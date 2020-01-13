Mebane man accused of raping underage girl during period of time from 2017-2019

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man was arrested after deputies investigated an alleged statutory rape, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Brian Straughan Jr., 28, of Mebane, is charged with one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15.

The special victim unit with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office launched the investigation on Aug. 12, 2019, after receiving a report that a 28-year-old man may have committed sex crimes involving an underage girl.

Investigators interviewed the victim and the suspect before determining that the man was sexually involved with the child from 2017 to 2019.

Straughan was arrested and received a $75,000 secured bond.

