HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest deputy — a chocolate lab named Ace.

“He is trained to detect firearms and bombs, and he is an excellent tracker,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “In other words, his nose knows!”

While Ace may have a super sniffer, deputies say his English is not that great because he is from the Netherlands.

They say he and his partner, Sgt. B. Murphy, will show up at a traffic stop near you once they finish up school.

Ace is one of two K9’s that the sheriff’s office received a grant to purchase in 2022, according to a release.

It says they got Ace through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) and the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Another K9 is set to join the force soon.

The two new additions are part of the Halifax County Sheriff Office’s effort to grow their K9 team.

Deputies say canines have a superior sense of smell and hearing that could help them find people or items quickly, which adds an element of detection and officer safety.

Deputies say Ace is specifically trained to find dangerous guns and shell casings from crime scenes and traffic stops.