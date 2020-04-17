Meet CBS 17’s new meteorologist, Melissa Le Fevre

Melissa Le Fevre is now part of the CBS 17 Storm Team and you can see here every weekend morning starting Saturday.

She most recently worked in Lynchburg-Roanoke, Virginia, but has been in front of the green screen in Charlotte and Montgomery, Alabama. She also worked for CNN, CNN International and HLN, forecasting both domestic and international weather.

Growing up, Melissa would practice giving weather forecasts on her back deck and in 7th grade decided to pursue a career in meteorology. She went on to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences with Honor.

CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein says “Melissa is a great meteorologist and knows Carolina weather, but like the rest of our team, she is a great communicator. Our viewers will enjoy watching her, but also walk away understanding and knowing exactly what kind of weather will impact them.”

In her spare time, Melissa loves to read and further her education, spend time outdoors, and of course take care of her constant canine companion, Humphrey Bogart.

She is also an extreme sports fan! Melissa loves baseball, football, golf, basketball and NASCAR. Her teams include the Atlanta Braves, Hawks, Falcons and her Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Melissa is a member of the American Meteorological Society.

You can watch Melissa along with the rest of the CBS 17 weekend team every Saturday morning 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again Sunday morning 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

