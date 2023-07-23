DORTCHES, N.C. (WNCN) — Church bells were ringing Sunday morning in the town of Dortches as several families gathered at Dortches Baptist Church — just days after a massive tornado hit the area.

The gathering at the church came the same day North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper toured areas of Nash and Edgecombe counties damaged by Wednesday’s 150-mph tornado. Cooper said state emergency management officials will be working with county partners to begin damage assessments Monday to determine state and federal assistance.

“It’s surreal that it really happened to us, this is a disaster, you just don’t really realize that things like that can really happen to you,” said Karen Bottoms who was among several church members who had their homes damaged or destroyed in the tornado.

Bottoms said she was in her home when the EF-3 tornado ripped through — leaving her and her neighbors picking up since.

Chuck Braswell, a deacon with the church, said members and volunteers have been working nonstop to assist families just like Bottoms — many who live near the church.

“Since Wednesday, when the storm hit, we immediately had people on the ground, putting together food, getting together supplies, getting together chainsaws, whatever it took to help our neighbors in this community,” he said.

Braswell said Dortches is a tight-knit community and a lot of families have been coming to the church for generations since it was established more than a century ago.

“There’s a lot of families who are hurting and they’re going to continue to hurt, but we just thank God that there was no loss of life,” said Braswell.

Braswell said the church has worked with the American Red Cross to provide a disaster relief center where families have been able to find shelter, support, and receive a warm meal.

In addition, he said volunteers from Baptists on Mission have gone out to help clean up debris and check on families. The deacon said the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“We’ve had people come and volunteer that have never been to this church, some who had come to this church as kids and came back to help out, we’ve had people come by and open up the trunk of their car and give us five or six cases of water, we’ve had people come up and say, ‘Here’s $20,’ and say, ‘Use it to help somebody.’ It’s just amazing how resilient people are when they know their neighbors are in danger– they know it’s time to step up,” Braswell said.

Tammy Peele, who also lives near the church, said it hasn’t just been community support but also faith that has kept her and others strong.

“If it was not for our faith and this community coming together, I don’t know how people go through life without having faith in God… he kept us safe and we’re here for a reason,” Peele said.

Deacon Braswell said families had the chance to gather and talk about Wednesday’s storm.

“We’re all going to go through tragedies and tribulations in life, but we have to step up and come to bat when our name is called, and this week our name has been called here at Dortches Baptist Church to be a light to the community — that’s what we plan to do.”

Gov. Cooper Sunday also said he was deeply grateful that no lives were lost and credited the quick actions everyone took as the storm approached.

“This is where I grew up and went to Nash High School not very far from where the tornado hit here, so I know the people here, and they have pulled together and they have done great things with a horrible powerful storm that has come through and has disrupted the lives of many people,” Cooper said. “But I feel confident that this community will continue to pull together and make this work.”