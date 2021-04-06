Memorial and procession plans announced for Newton Grove policeman who died in crash

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — Procession and memorial plans have been announced for a Sampson County police officer who died in a crash Saturday night.

Brent Nelson Hall, 26, of Clinton was a three-year veteran with Newton Grove police and began his law enforcement career in 2015. Hall died while driving his squad car just 10 days before his 27th birthday, his obituary said.

The wreck happened just before 6:40 p.m. as Hall was heading north through Clinton to begin his shift working for Newton Grove police. Two makeshift memorials have been set up around town to honor him, including one at the Newton Grove town hall.

A procession for Hall will be held Friday starting at 11 a.m. at the Newton Grove park, going around the “circle” and back to the police station. The procession will be led by the North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit and Newton Grove police chief Greg Warren, Hall’s obituary said.

Visitation will be held later in the day starting at noon in Prestage Hall at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center.

A memorial service will start at 2 p.m. at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home, who is serving the family, said that seating will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Brent will live on through so many who loved him – he will never be forgotten, because a love like his won’t ever leave us,” his obituary said.