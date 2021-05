LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Beginning Friday, a balloon festival will take over Franklin County.

This is the inaugural First Fruits Farm Memorial Balloon Festival. The festival was created as a way to remember those who died while serving our country.

The festival will feature tethered balloon rides, live music, food, fireworks and more. The event runs Friday through Monday and begins at 2 p.m. today at the farm on E. River Road in Louisburg.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.