LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A memorial service for a slain Franklin County K-9 deputy has been moved indoors Monday amid the threat of rain

The K-9 Major was killed when deputies were in a shootout with a suspect who had hidden under a home in Granville County on April 10, officials said.

A memorial service for Major, whose partner was Cpl. Jamie Lariviere, is now set for Monday at 11 a.m. in the auditorium of Louisburg High School at 201 Allen Lane in Louisburg, deputies said.

A procession for Major is still planned to start at 10:30 a.m. The procession will begin at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 285 T. Kemp Road. It will then continue down Main Street and turn onto Allen Lane where the high school is located.

The incident under the home in which Major was killed stemmed from an armed car robbery a day earlier in the Antioch Road area southeast of Oxford, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office said.

A suspicious fire was reported the next day in the Antioch Road and West Antioch Drive area southeast of Oxford.

When authorities investigated the fire, they learned the armed robbery suspect was hiding in a crawl space under a home, the news release said.

When officers approached the area, the suspect under the house fired at deputies and deputies returned gunfire, officials said.

Major was killed in the shootout.

The suspect eventually surrendered and “an assault-style rifle” was found under the home, Granville County deputies said.

William Darius Eichelberger, 21, is facing nine felony charges and is being held on a $1 million bond.

His charges are:

Assault on a law enforcement agency K-9 – felony

Assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm – felony

Breaking and/or entering – felony (2 counts)

Breaking and entering a motor vehicle – felony

Larceny after breaking and entering – felony

Possession of stolen firearm – felony

Robbery with a dangerous weapon – felony

Possession of stolen goods/property – felony

Larceny of motor vehicle – felony

No one else was injured in the shootout.