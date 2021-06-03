Men missing from Nash County found dead in crashed car, sheriff’s office says

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men missing from Nash County were found dead in a crashed car, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Brandon Lynch and Howard Hill were last seen the evening of May 25. They were in the Aventon area in Nash County and were driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt.

Deputies canvased several areas in Nash and Halifax counties.

Then, on Thursday, deputies were led to the area of Swift Creek School and Ward roads after receiving follow-up information from phone records. While searching the area, the vehicle was found about 30 yards off of Ward Road near the Halifax County line, a news release said.

The car was covered by heavy brush and difficult to see from the roadway. Lynch and Hill were found dead at the scene, the release said.

Troopers believe the two ran off the road in a curve and lost control of the car in the heavily brushy area. That made it tough for passing vehicles to see.

“This is not the ending that everyone had hoped for, but we pray for the families of both of these men, that they can now have some type of closure,” the release said.