ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mercedes-Benz S-class sedan and $8,000 in cash were among items seized when deputies in Halifax County busted two felons for selling drugs in a raid Friday, officials said.

A search warrant was executed very early Friday at a house in the 1500 block of Carolina Rest Home Road just south of Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

A “lengthy investigation” revealed drugs were being sold and stored at the home, the news release said. The suspects — convicted felons — also “possessed firearms” which is illegal, the news release said.

Elijah Tyler Thorne, 24, and Jimmie Lee Thorne Jr., 65, both of Roanoke Rapids were arrested, deputies said.

During the search, deputies said they found both men were in possession of cocaine, 220 fentanyl pills, MDMA (Ecstasy), marijuana, several guns and money related to the sale of narcotics.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Elijah Tyler Thorne, and Jimmie Lee Thorne Jr.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they seized a 2008 Mercedes Benz S550, a PlayStation 5, an Xbox gaming console, and about $8,000 in cash to pay taxes on “unauthorized substances” levied by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

After the incident, officials said both men face the following charges:

Trafficking Schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance

Felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance

Possession of firearm by felon

Maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Maintain a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance

Elijah Thorne is currently on probation for a 2019 conviction for possession of Schedule I controlled substances and a 2020 conviction for common law robbery, according to records. He also has a 2021 conviction for misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.

Records show Jimmie Thorne has a felony conviction from 1997 for possession of cocaine from Mecklenburg County. Reports also list convictions for assault on a female, resist, obstruct, delay and communicating threats, the news release said.

“I am not going to tolerate the possession, sale, or use of narcotics in this county,” Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis said in the news release.

Both men were placed in Halifax County Detention Center.

Elijah Thorne did not receive a bond because of a revocation of his probation, according to records. Jimmie Thorne Jr. received a $10,000 bond.

Their court dates are scheduled for August 17.