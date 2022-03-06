ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested and a man fled in Halifax County last week after deputies noticed a Florida vehicle registration violation, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at Farmer’s Furniture at 1182 Julian R Allsbrook Highway in Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, a passenger ran from the car and has not been found, deputies said.

Deputies then searched the car and found methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia, the news release said.

The car’s passenger, Jason Ewers, 44, of Norfolk, Virginia, was already wanted on outstanding warrants from Virginia for grand larceny auto and DUI, deputies said.

Warrants were then also issued for him for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the news release

The driver of the car, Sadie Nave, 43, of Courtland, Virginia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.