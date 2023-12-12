DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A drug trafficker from Harnett County will face prison time after he kidnapped someone and held them at gunpoint, the United States Department of Justice said Tuesday.

The USDOJ said 42-year-old Deandre Coleman, an armed methamphetamine and cocaine trafficker from Dunn, was sentenced to 180 months for drug trafficking and firearm charges.

They said he pled guilty to the charges on Aug. 22.

According to court documents, Coleman was arrested after an undercover investigation into his drug activity by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Harnett and Johnston County Sheriffs’ Offices and the Dunn Police Department.

During the investigation, the agencies said they executed multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamine and guns, including a 9mm rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a shotgun with a drum magazine.

The USDOJ said Coleman also received an enhancement at Tuesday’s sentencing for a reported kidnapping, using force to restrain a person in connection with his drug trafficking.

On June 13, 2022, court documents said Coleman and several others held a victim at gunpoint while driving them around in a car.

The documents said the group kidnapped the victim because Coleman believed the person knew about a recent robbery of Coleman’s drugs and money he received from the drugs.

Raleigh police said they stopped Coleman after the kidnapping while he was driving the same vehicle that had been used during the kidnapping.

Officers who searched the car said they found a loaded gun with a high-capacity magazine, about $10,000 in cash, 70 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of THC wax, 17 grams of “moon rocks” or cannabis dipped in hashish oil and a ski mask.

“Drug traffickers the world over try to use kidnapping and intimidation to impose their will on their communities. We won’t allow it in North Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “Our Violent Crime Strategy targets violent drug traffickers like Coleman for federal prosecution and we aren’t backing down.”

“The successful conviction of Deandre Coleman highlights how teamwork among different law enforcement groups can tackle drug and violent crimes,” said Dunn Police Chief Cary Johnson. “Dunn is lucky to have a strong working relationship with Federal agencies like the ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which helped achieve this result. The Dunn Police Department and its partners are dedicated to keeping Dunn a safe and welcoming place for everyone who lives in, works in, or visits the area.”