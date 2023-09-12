EAGLE SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing drug trafficking charges after Moore County deputies said they found drugs on him while he was riding a motorcycle.

On Monday, deputies said they pulled over a motorcycle on the 400 block of Etta Bell Road in Eagle Springs because it did not have a registration plate.

When the driver pulled over, deputies said they searched him and the motorcyle.

They found methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia during the search, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they arrested 39-year-old Jesse Dee Mabe, of Biscoe.

Mabe is charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine by possession

Trafficking in methamphetamine by transport

Possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license revoked

Operate vehicle with no registration plate

He received a $600,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.