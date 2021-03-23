Mexican national tried to eat memory cards containing child porn during Harnett County arrest

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Mexican national who attempted to eat memory cards containing child pornography has been convicted on federal charges, the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of North Carolina announced.

David Sierra Orozco, 31, was convicted by a federal jury on Tuesday on a charge of possessing child pornography.

According to evidence presented at trial in July 2017 and court documents, deputies with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office were watching traffic just outside of Dunn city limits when they saw a Lexus with a registered owner who had an expired license.

Court documents state that deputies followed the Lexus and saw it drift across the center lane twice, prompting a traffic stop.

When deputies pulled the car over, the driver identified himself as Orozco and showed deputies his Mexican consular ID but not a valid driver’s license.

Deputies said Orozco was nervous when they pulled him over– he was sweating profusely even though the air conditioning was on high and he was shaking uncontrollably, court documents state.

The car also had tool marks on the instrument panel and the cover was not flush with the dashboard, court documents state.

Deputies said that because these were signs of a possible hidden “trap” in the dashboard, officers called for a K-9 deputy.

Orozco consented to a search and the K-9 deputy found $111,252 in cash, wrapped in blocks within grocery bag in the dashboard trap, court documents state.

While Orozco was being processed in the Harnett County Jail on a charge of driving without a license, he was searched. A folded up $100 bill was removed from his pocket, and as law enforcement officers unfolded the bill, several MicroSD memory cards fell out.

Orozco then grabbed the memory cards off the floor and put them in his mouth. Officers recovered one chewed half of a memory card from his mouth and three intact cards from the floor, according to court documents.

Officers got a warrant for possible narcotics trafficking, but after opening the first MicroSD card, they saw what appeared to be child pornography.

After getting another warrant, a full forensic review found more than 261 videos and two images of child pornography on one MicroSD card, another 14 videos on a second memory card and five child pornography thumbnails on Orozco’s phone. Most files showed children under 12 years of age, court documents state.

Orozco faces a maximum of 240 months in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced during the court’s June 21, 2021 term.