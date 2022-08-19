Drugs found during the bust, according to police. (Tarboro Police Department photo)

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Florida man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana.

Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo, 25, of Miami Beach, Florida, was arrested over the weekend and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.

He is facing the following charges:

Trafficking marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Careless and reckless driving

Speeding

Officials said the ordeal began on Sunday when police saw a vehicle speeding at 94 mph on U.S. 64 in Tarboro.

Police pulled the vehicle over and, after noticing some discrepancies with Carrabeo’s information, were given permission to search the car, police said.

That’s when the marijuana was found inside luggage in the rear cargo area of the vehicle along with some other drug paraphernalia, police said.