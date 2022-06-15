MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is in critical condition after being shot in Middlesex Wednesday morning, police said.

Middlesex Police Chief Mike Hollins said he and another officer were out on a call when asked to respond to another on Hanes Avenue at approximately 8:20 a.m.

“Before I could even get to my patrol vehicle, we were notified by dispatch that there had been a shooting and a victim was in the vicinity of Morgan Street,” Collins said. “Within minutes, a 50-year-old…male victim was located with several gunshot wounds.”

Collins also said he and the other officer heard eight or nine gunshots before getting the call from dispatch.

The victim’s name was not released, however, Collins said he was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and taken into surgery.

Collins also said officers saw an “older model burgundy Honda Acord speeding out of town toward Stokes Road”.

If anyone has information on a matching vehicle or was a witness to the shooting they are asked to call the Middlesex Police Department at (252) 235-4077.