Minivan driver killed, 5 children hurt in Harnett County crash, Highway Patrol says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a minivan who attempted to make a three-point turn in the middle of a highway in Harnett County on Wednesday was killed when a pickup truck plowed into their van, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Marcus Bethea told CBS 17.

Troopers responded to the fatal two-vehicle crash at 6:12 p.m. on U.S. Route 421 near Norman Christian Lane close to Lillington, Bethea said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet minivan was heading east on U.S. 421 and “attempted to make a three-point turn across the roadway.” While making the turn, a Dodge pickup truck, also heading east, slammed into the van, Bethea said.

Both vehicles went off the road to the right following the impact. Shawntell Harper, 32, of Kansas City, Missouri, died at the scene, said Bethea.

There were five other passengers in the van:

18-year-old woman from Lillington

14-year old girl

11-year-old girl

1-year-old girl

3-month-old boy

All five passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The condition of the children has not been released.

The 52-year-old Angier man driving the pickup was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed.