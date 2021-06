APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that a missing man was found dead in Jordan Lake Saturday.

The 93-year-old man had been reported missing earlier near the lake, according to Chatham County Sheriff’s Office officials.

No information about where he was found or how long he had been missing was available late Saturday night.

The Apex Fire Department along with the Chatham County Fire Department and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the search for the man.