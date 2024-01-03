MONCURE, N.C. (WNCN) — A search that began on December 28 has ended after the fifth and final boater was found dead Wednesday along a stretch of the Cape Fear River in Chatham County.

As previously reported, four other boaters were found alive and rescued the same day as they went missing.

According to Lee County Emergency Management, which led the multi-agency search efforts, a deceased person was found Wednesday and was confirmed by law enforcement to be the missing individual.

A person helping with part of the Cape Fear River search area Saturday. Photo courtesy: Hamlet Fire Rescue and EMS

Out of respect for the deceased person’s family, officials said no information on the identity of the victim will be shared with the public.

“Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cape Fear Fire Department extend their condolences to the victim’s family and all those impacted by this tragic accident,” a statement released Wednesday at 5:19 p.m. said.