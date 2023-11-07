RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Missing Endangered Alert for a man in Nash County.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 86-year-old Ralph Saleeby, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Saleeby was last seen in at the Tabernacle of Praise at 1279 E. Old Spring Hope Road in Nashville. He is driving a 2007 white four-door Cadillac DTS. The car has some tape on the rear passenger window to cover up a hole. The license plate is North Carolina No. HMS580.

He is 6 feet 2 inches, 200 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes, and a mustache. He sometimes wears glasses, the center said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Lt. Scott Gardner at the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 532-3467.