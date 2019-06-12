Missing girl in Franklin County found

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 14-year-old girl who went missing in Franklin County was found Wednesday afternoon, according to Sheriff Kent Winstead.

Torrie Lynn Sanders was found shortly before 4:30 p.m. She ran out Tuesday night. Dogs were used to track her, officials said.

EMS is on scene to check Torrie out. No charges are expected, officials said.

The teen had last been seen 10 p.m. at a home on Rocking Chair Drive.

No other information was immediately available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now