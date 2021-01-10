LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County teenager who vanished before Christmas has been found and will soon be back with her parents, deputies said Saturday night.
Kealy Merritt, 14, was last seen along the 700 block of Ammons Road in Dunn on Dec. 20.
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter and K-9s were used in the search for Merritt.
Her bicycle was later found on Christmas Eve near woods along Interstate 95 just south of exit 70. Just Friday, deputies released new video of her on her bicycle in the same area.
Saturday night, deputies said “Kealy Merritt has been located and will be transported back to the custody of her parents by the Harnett County Sheriff Office.”
No other information was released by authorities.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Missing Harnett County teen is found, will be reunited with parents, deputies say
- Fort Bliss soldier faces sex assault charge against NC soldier who was later found dead
- VIDEO: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks out about US Capitol riots
- ECU plans some changes as students return to campus for spring semester
- Arkansas Patriots deny affiliation with Richard Barnett, who was seen in Pelosi’s office during US Capitol riot