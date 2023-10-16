ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is asking for help in finding a man with extensive mental health issues who was last seen Saturday.

Turnage (Roanoke Rapids Police Dept.)

Lemuel Jerrell Turnage, 57, who was last seen at 325 Madison St. on or about Saturday afternoon, police said.

Turnage was dropped off at this location by a family member. Police said he has not had medication in days.

There is no known clothing description of Turnage. He is about 5 feet 9 and weighs around 185 pounds.

If you have any information related to the possible location of Turnage, please contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or the Halifax County CrimeStoppers at (252) 583-4444 or www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org