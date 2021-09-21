Missing Sampson County man last seen Sept. 10

Christian Lamont Perry. (COURTESY OF THE Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 41-year-old Sampson County man has been missing since Sept. 10 and deputies are asking for the public’s help with locating him.

Christian Lamont Perry was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 at his home on Livingston Lane, which is off Isaac Weeks Road just north of Clinton., deputies said.

Perry stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Christian Lamont Perry is asked to contact Detective M. Thornton with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 592-4141 or their local law enforcement agency.